Liga: FC Barcelona have confirmed Ronald Koeman in his functions

Barça ended up deciding. And finally decided not to change anything. Despite the crisis of results and a stinging defeat against Benfica (3-0), Wednesday evening, the Catalan leaders decided to keep Ronald Koeman on the bench. Yet announced on the hot seat, the Dutch coach will be on the bench against Atlético Madrid on Saturday, as confirmed by Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

“The club do not want to take decisions on the spot and want to respect the figure of the coach, explains MD in particular. Koeman is a figure of the club, who wants to trust him again. Then we have to see if, with the return of players like Ansu Fati and Pedri, an improvement in the team’s performance will be seen in a match like the one against Atlético de Madrid.. “

However, Barca continue to study alternatives to Koeman. The trainers market would thus be regularly consulted, with several names (Pirlo, Xavi, Gallardo …) which come back with insistence. But for now, the boss is still Koeman.

