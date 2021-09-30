Line Renaud asks for euthanasia: end of life …

Line Renaud has been involved for many years in this fight for “The right to die with dignity“. But it is a subject that is still very sensitive in France. Although in several European countries, five in total, this right has been voted, it is still impossible to implement it in the Homeland of Human Rights. So, Line Renaud decided to urge parliamentarians to vote on a text ” as soon as possible ” to legislate on euthanasia. In addition, although Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of the French Republic, has not spoken publicly on the subject, Line Renaud affirms that they are of the same opinion. Objeko tells you everything!

Line Renaud is in love with freedom and is fighting for “the right to die with dignity”

Line Renaud is an actress, singer and former magazine leader. Born in 1928, she is now 93 years old. And throughout her career, Line Renaud has been committed to carrying the voice of causes that she considers just and important. Humanitarian and political commitments that characterize it just as much as its artistic influence. Thus, even today, she does not give up to support the commitments in which she believes. Line Renaud is notably one of the figures in the fight against AIDS. And since 2009, that of the fight for the legalization of euthanasia. In 2017, she was even already the godmother of the association for the right to die with dignity (ADMD). A French association which campaigns for ” the right for everyone to have an end of life in accordance with their personal conceptions of dignity and freedom ”.

In other words, Objeko will tell you that Line Renaud and the ADMD want an important vote to take place. That of a law legalizing euthanasia and assisted suicide (assisted suicide). As well as the assurance of universal access to palliative care. This law would therefore be copied from the one that already exists in Belgium since 2002. This fight is long drawn-out and the National Assembly always finds a way to push back the subject. So, this September 28, 2021, Line Renaud has stepped up to the plate. With panache, she calls for a burst of freedom. In addition, she speaks courageously and with emotion of the terribly painful deaths of several members of her family. Including that of her mother who urged her to act in this direction.





“As godmother of the association for the right to die with dignity, I am counting on you to vote as quickly as possible. This is essential progress that should no longer be prevented. (….) I do not know the parliamentary mechanics, on the other hand I know the suffering and I have suffered from that of others. ” she said.

Brigitte Macron would agree with Line Renaud on this delicate subject

On her Instagram account, after her intervention in front of the members of the National Assembly, Line Renaud repeats the importance of her fight. And in the comments, the debates do not have their place, all the fans of Line Renaud are with her and applaud her for her commitment.

“Today, I was at the @assembleenationale with all the political groups to talk about a subject that is close to my heart. Having lived free, I cannot imagine dying in chains. I claim our freedom to die with dignity and I want to revive the end of life bill! If our life is ours, so must be our death. ” she wrote.

Finally, in an interview for LCI, Objeko reminds you that Line Renaud said that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady, shares her point of view on this issue. “I have spoken a lot with Brigitte Macron and she completely agrees with me. (…) Her family also suffered difficult deaths. ” she said. No doubts, Line Renaud has thus found a way to shed more light on her commitment to “the right to die with dignity”. Perhaps these few words will be enough to tip the scales in the debates of the National Assembly? That’s all Line Renaud hopes, as well as ADMD. Indeed, they have been fighting for too long to obtain a law on euthanasia in the Homeland of Human Rights. For Line Renaud, it is high time not to postpone this “progress” as she says.

However, it will still take some time before new bills are studied in this direction. But speaking of Brigitte Macron, maybe Line Renaud will pull off a tour de force. That of making the end of life a crucial debate in the presidential elections of 2022.



