List of the Blues for the Final Four: Mandanda and Giroud absent, Théo Hernandez and Moussa Diaby called

No Nations League Final Four for Olivier Giroud. As in September, the AC Milan striker is not part of the list of 23 Blues announced Thursday by Didier Deschamps to play the final phase of the competition. No more than Steve Mandanda, who lost his place of holder in the goal of the Olympique de Marseille. Bordeaux’s Benoît Costil has been recalled as the third goalkeeper. Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are back in a French group which does not include Eduardo Camavinga. France will face Belgium next Thursday in Turin, in the semi-final. In case of victory, she will find the winner of the duel between Spain and Italy on Sunday October 10 in Milan.

Double punishment for Mandanda

League of Nations The surprise Gavi and no Real player: Spain’s list for the Final Four 3 HOURS AGO

This new absence of Giroud was foreseen. Already because the AC Milan striker was affected by the Covid-19 after a promising start to the season under his new colors. Especially because Deschamps seems to have turned the page with the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues with 46 goals. The French coach preferred to maintain his confidence in Anthony Martial, despite declining playing time at Manchester United, Wissam Ben Yedder, back in shape with Monaco, and Moussa Diaby, called up for the first time last September. They complete a sector where obviously appear Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé.

For Mandanda, it’s double the penalty. After seeing Pau Lopez rob him of the status of number one goalkeeper at OM, the Olympian goalkeeper also lost his place with the Blues in favor of Benoît Costil, number three at the post behind Hugo Lloris and Mike Maignan. A strong choice of the French coach given Mandanda’s experience in the France team, always valuable in the context of a mini-tournament like the one that awaits the Habs in Italy.

Steve mandanda Credit: Getty Images



No Nkunku nor Camavinga

In defense, Deschamps records the returns of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, convalescent during the last meeting of the Blues in September. Dayot Upamecano is also present after missing the last matches of the France team due to injury. The defender of Bayern Munich was particularly preferred to Clément Lenglet, who has hardly played with FC Barcelona for a month. Jules Koundé, who served his two suspension matches after his expulsion against Bosnia, is also present, as are the regulars Lucas Digne, Léo Dubois, Raphaël Varane and Presnel Kimpembe.

There were potentially surprises to be expected in the middle. Notably with the dazzling start to the season by Christopher Nkunku with RB Leipzig and the return to the foreground of Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid. Neither of these two players is on Deschamps’ list. The French coach preferred to recall three novices from September, Julien Veretout, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Théo Hernandez, retained in the middle rather than in defense. Mattéo Guendouzi and Adrien Rabiot, called up last month after the defections of Corentin Tolisso and N’Golo Kanté, still unavailable, have been renewed.

The list of 23 Blues for the Final Four

Goalkeepers: Costil, Lloris, Maignan

Defenders: Digne, Dubois, L. Hernandez, Kimpembe, Koundé, Pavard, Upamecano, Varane

Midfielders: Guendouzi, T. Hernandez, Pogba, Rabiot, Tchouaméni, Veretout

Forwards: Ben Yedder, Benzema, Diaby, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappé

League of Nations Camavinga, Giroud, Payet: shunned by Deschamps, are they doomed? 15 HOURS AGO