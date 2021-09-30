Loana sloppy in TPMP: her look is controversial, she is finally explained

Loana did not make the comeback she was hoping for on the set of Do not touch My TV (C8), on September 23. After two months of absence, she accepted Cyril Hanouna’s invitation to promote her next concert with her best friend Eryl Prayer and, in the process, to explain herself with her former best friend Sylvie Ortega. Unfortunately, it is especially its look considered neglected by some televiewers which made a lot of talk. A subject on which the winner of Loft Story (2001) spoke for the first time.

A large part of C8 viewers were surprised when they saw Loana arrive on the set of the show hosted by Cyril Hanouna. The 44-year-old blonde was dressed in a black leather top, belted on the front and corset style on the back. The audience had a view of part of her belly and the top of her chest. On the hairstyle side, she had a braid that was overlooked according to reviews. Many internet users have therefore criticized it, in a more or less virulent way, on social networks.

If Loana had not wished to react following his participation in Do not touch My TV, she ended up giving an interview to our colleagues from here is to justify himself. Loana confirmed the Elvis Presley lookalike version that they had missed their plane. They were therefore forced to wait for the next one and take a motorcycle-taxi to arrive as quickly as possible on the tray. “They made me a little braid like that and I arrived on the set without make-up, limit not dressed. Afterwards, I understand … If I was super dressed and had had criticism, I would have moaned. I admit that I was not at all! The criticisms, I don’t like them too much, but they were a little well founded. (laughs) Even I when I see myself, I say to myself: ‘wow!’ It is true that it was not great! I was half done!“, she explained.





Although she was aware that her choice of outfit was not ideal, Loana made no secret that she had “not very well“lived the criticisms on social networks. Especially since this is not the first time that she has been attacked on her physique.”It always touches me a little. I say it doesn’t affect me, but it’s not true! Not like criticisms from my family or my friends, but I admit that it touches my heart. When you read reviews, it always hurts“, she concluded.

Fortunately, Loana can count on the unwavering support of Eryl Prayer. The latter had also quickly defended after seeing what he was saying about his great friend. “Many are talking about Loana’s hairstyle and outfit! We arrived very late for the show due to a delay of our plane! So the motorcycle taxi which does not help, we did not have time to prepare! And we went straight to the plateau! So before speaking, ask yourself the right questions!“, he wrote on his Facebook account.