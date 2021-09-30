Loire: expired doses of Covid-19 vaccine injected into 260 people

the essential

260 people have received expired doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Injected in September in the Loire, these doses were administered in particular to schoolchildren in seven establishments.

This Tuesday, September 21, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Health Agency was informed that 260 people received, in September, doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 when the recommended use date had passed, reports France Blue. The ARS claimed that a “collective error of professionals” was committed.

Thawed on August 6, the vaccine batch could be administered, in theory, until September 5. However, the doses were injected during vaccination operations between September 7 and 21. The colleges of Claude Fauriel, Jules Vallès and Marc Séguin in Saint-Etienne, the college of Jean Rostand in Saint-Chamond, the colleges of Pilat and Saint-Joseph in Bourg-Argental and the college l’Astrée in Boën-sur-Lignon are concerned, that is to say a hundred pupils. Also, this batch of vaccines was used for the “Go to” operation, organized in the municipalities of Firminy, La Ricamarie, Roche-la-Molière and Chambon-Feugerolles.





Invalid doses

For the time being, the National Medicines Safety Agency specifies that no risk identified for the health of vaccinated persons is to be noted. “I would really like to reassure the people who are concerned by this vaccination, because today there are no identified risks for the health of the people who are concerned” detailed Cécilia Haas, chief of staff of the ARS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

However, there is no guarantee on the effectiveness of these doses, reports France Bleu. These injections were therefore considered invalid, and new vaccination dates were proposed to the people concerned. The parents of the pupil were also warned. Currently, an audit of health professionals is carried out by the ARS, an inspection mission will then be carried out. Recommendations should emerge, so that such doses are no longer injected.