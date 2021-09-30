Londoner Sarah Everard victim of “false arrest” before being killed, prosecution says

The police officer who admitted the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard, whose disappearance had upset the British, staged a “false arrest“, On the pretext of a breach of confinement to kidnap her, the prosecutor said on Wednesday (September 29th).

Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer with the London Police Unit responsible for protecting diplomatic representations, had pleaded guilty to the March kidnapping, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive, a case which sparked a wave of women’s safety eyewitness accounts.

A “false arrest”

The married man with two children appeared in Old Bailey Criminal Court in London for the first of two court days after which his sentence will be handed down. Prosecutor Tom Little explained that Couzens had carried out a “false arrestOf the young woman, kidnapped on March 3 as she walked home after leaving the home of friends in Clapham, in the south of the capital.

The police officer, who had been part of patrols to enforce anti-Covid-19 rules, handcuffed her, showing her her business card. A couple passing by in the car witnessed the scene, the passenger noting that Wayne Couzens was handcuffing Sarah Everard and imagining that she “must have done something wrong“. “In fact, they were witnessing the kidnapping of Sarah Everard», Declared the prosecutor.





Sarah Everard was found dead strangled and her body burned seven days after her disappearance in a wood in Kent (south-east England), a few meters from land belonging to Wayne Couzens. CCTV footage enabled investigators to identify and arrest the officer at his home in Deal, Kent on March 9.

Sarah “never returned home”

“I’m outraged that he played on being a cop to get what he wanted“, Indignant at the hearing the mother of the victim, Susan Everard,”haunted by horror“. Sarah is “never returned home because a predator – you – was on the loose», Said his sister Katie, trying in vain to catch the gaze of the accused. “My only hope is that she was in shock and was unaware of the disgusting things a monster was doing to her», She added before bursting into tears.

The death of Sarah Everard had caused great emotion in the country. Thousands of women had shared their feeling of insecurity on social networks, calling on politicians to act against violence against women. Protesters gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday morning, waving banners proclaiming “Police have blood on their hands” or “We won’t be silenced“.

According to prosecutor Tom Little, this case “unprecedentedCould justify sentencing Wayne Couzens to life imprisonment. The former police officer, whose sentence should be pronounced Thursday, had already been targeted several times by reports of indecent assault.

The IOPC, the Police Police, are investigating whether London Police responded appropriately to two reports in February. An investigation is also underway into possible Kent Police misconduct on a similar report in 2015.