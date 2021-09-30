“Lupine”, “La casa de papel”, “Bridgerton”: What are the most watched series on Netflix?

The black box opens the door a crack, but on its terms. During an intervention Monday, September 27 at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Ted Sarandos, the boss of Netflix content, unveiled some audience figures for his platform known for its almost complete opacity in the matter. This unprecedented exercise of transparency was however limited to two figures to be taken at face value, as “Variety” underlined.

Read also SVOD Netflix acquires its first video game studio

SVOD What releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and Salto in October 2021?

SVOD

The complete “James Bond” films available today on Salto



The first ranking counted the number of Netflix accounts having watched at least two minutes of a program in the 28 days after its release on the platform. According to this first criterion, it is season 1 of “The Chronicle of the Bridgertons”, produced by Shonda Rhimes, which prevails on the side of the series, with 82 million accounts having yielded to its sirens. On the second step of the podium, we find “Lupine”, the famous series with Omar Sy, which has 76 million views for its part 1, tied with season 1 of the medieval fantasy fiction “The Witcher”.

“Tyler Rake” and “Bird Box” on top in the movies

For films, still on this same criterion, “Tyler Rake”, the action film with Chris Hemsworth, dominates with nearly 100 million accounts having started to watch it. It is thus ahead of “Bird Box” by Sandra Bullock and its 89 million views, then “‘Spenser Confidential”, carried by Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, which posts 85 million. “The Irishman”, the blockbuster of Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro, is however absent from this top 10.