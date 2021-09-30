In “This music does not play for anyone”, in theaters, the director with an absurd and tender register stages a bunch of marginalized people touched by poetry, theater, love… Virility, variety, reality TV, influences and unforgettable shooting with turbulent actors, Samuel Benchetrit tells his cinema to “Télérama”.

In This music doesn’t play for anyone, his seventh feature film, Samuel Benchetrit continues his stroll through the often absurd but tender country of men who would like to surrender and who, for that, let themselves be softened by women. In a port city with a gray sky worthy of Aki Kaurismaki, he films a handful of ultra charismatic males (François Damiens, Bouli Lanners, Ramzy Bedia, JoeyStarr, Gustave Kervern) in search of love in front of luminous actresses (Vanessa Paradis, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi). Film lover meets a fake dandy filmmaker, of real popular extraction, who admits to listening to eternal French song, and to love Love is in the meadow.





Another story of old poetic gangsters?

Because guys have always been lost, but are even more abandoned today, and so much the better. I have no particular fascination with thugs, and I will never film a robbery story, for example. What interests me is the margin: this kind of dockworker-gangsters live next door, without hours, in a world of violence. But I want to show their heart: that moment when they have to please girls. Manly men, I find that ridiculous.