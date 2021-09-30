Match: Verratti in sentry, a position that seduces several former PSG

Imperial during PSG / Manchester City (2-0) last Tuesday at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of the second day of the group stage of the Champions League, Marco Verratti seduced several former PSG midfielders in his position sentry.

While just returning from a knee injury, Marco Verratti made an impression during PSG’s victory against Manchester City (2-0) last Tuesday at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the second day of the Champions League. ” I’m in love “, said in particular Pep Guardiola, the Skyblues coach, not failing to praise the qualities of the Italian international midfielder (47 caps, 3 goals), tenured in front of the defense, in a sentinel position. But the former Barca coach was not the only one won over by the 28-year-old’s performance. This is also the case for several former midfielders who have worked with PSG and interviewed by the newspaper L’Équipe on this subject.

” He was in his best role, a bit like Pirlo ”





Passed by the French capital from 2003 to 2006, Modeste M’Bami believes that “Verratti showed his real way of playing when he is not weighed down by injuries”. All in its preferential position according to the former Cameroonian international: ” He was in his best role, a bit like Pirlo. Even if he can play almost everywhere in the midfield, it is in front of the defense that he is the most impressive, because he does not make efforts that make him lose freshness and therefore his technical ease ”.

“Verratti is not made to play higher”

An observation shared by Luis Fernandez, former player (1978-1986) then coach (1994-1996 and 2000-2003) of PSG: “Sentinel is its place, where it is most effective. I have been saying this for several years. Verratti is not made to play higher. He is criticized for his statistics in front of goal but, really, this is not where he can best express his qualities. Unlike Gueye or Herrera, he doesn’t know how to eat spaces. He makes mistakes and gets tired. Lower down, he has the game, the technique and the mobility to find his attackers vertically ”.

“He did not add any, did not disperse after the referee or his opponents. He was very good because he remained focused ”, adds Laurent Fournier, former player (1991-1994 and 1995-1998) then coach (2005) of the Parisian club. Despite everything, Marco Verratti collected his traditional yellow card in the 77th minute of play.