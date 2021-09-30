Maybach celebrates 100 years with a V12 and two models

It was September 1921, at the Berlin show. Wilhelm Maybach and his son Karl, who have already worked together for years, unveil their first car: the W 3. Maybach was born and will be, in the 1920s, one of the big names in luxury cars as there were so many in this period. pre-war. Maybach would remain independent for decades before Mercedes took over the German house of refinement when Karl died in 1960.







Maybach had a short period of independence between 2002 and 2014, during which the brand had become known by the 57 and 62, these Pullman limousines loosely based on the Mercedes S-Class. The bond between Maybach and Mercedes is eternal, and the German manufacturer again takes control of Maybach in 2014. Today, Maybach is a separate line in the catalog, and concerns only two models. While waiting for the first electric Maybach, a sign of a change of times, the luxury division celebrates its 100 years with a limited edition of 100 copies on GLS and S-Class with a V12 engine of 612 hp with all-wheel drive.











Both cars are hand painted with a high-tech biton silver / nautical blue livery of the most beautiful effect, associated with specific forged rims with a gray finish. The “Edition 100” badges are found on the rear pillar of both cars.







“A car cover featuring the iconic double M as well as a refined, handmade case in soft crystal white or black leather in folder format – intended for storing keys and papers – further underline the exclusivity of the edition. As part of the anniversary edition, long-standing Mercedes-Maybach partners are also designing strictly limited special series: Licensing partner Maybach Icons of Luxury is offering a diamond-set fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection.“Says the press release. This is also the great luxury.