    Meghan Markle visits New York: find out the price of her timeless pumps

    For her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Meghan Markle chose a monochrome look. And the Duchess donned a pair of timeless pumps that you can afford.

    They left the west coast for New York. At the end of September, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent a few days the Big Apple where they multiplied the meetings. And as always, the Duchess of Sussex has rivaled elegance with her looks. Notably on September 24, for her first public outing since the birth of her second child, Lilibet Diana, at the beginning of June. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the observatory of One World Trade Center, the tower built following the attacks of September 11, 2001, where they found Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, as well as Kathy Hochul , the governor of the city. Always so demonstrative towards each other, the Sussexes walked hand in hand, Harry sometimes placing a protective arm on his wife’s shoulders.

    For the occasion, Meghan Markle had bet on a total black look rather winter than autumn, consisting of a long wool coat, a turtleneck sweater and wide pants. To complete her outfit of the day, the Duchess had chosen discreet earrings and a pair of pumps from the brand Aquazzura. And if you want to put on shoes like Meghan Markle, you will have to pay 450 pounds, or 520 euros. And in New York, she has multiplied the outfits. To visit a school in the Harlem neighborhood, where she took the time to read her children’s book, The Bench, she wore a monochrome red suit: a Loro Piana brand coat at $ 5,840, wide pants in 1,685 dollars and red pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The couple then attended a party where the two were greeted like rock stars !

    Meghan and Harry: their speech engaged in New York

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have indeed participated in Global Citizen Live in Central Park, a 24-hour concert, broadcast live on American screens, which tends to defend the planet and eliminate poverty. United in color, they have equipped themselves with their most beautiful outfits. The ex-actress in a white dress and her husband wearing a suit, the collar of his white shirt open. On stage, they once again defended vaccination against the pandemic. “Every person on this planet has the basic right to receive this vaccine”Meghan Markle said on stage, microphone in hand. “That’s the point. But it’s not. And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world do not. can’t. “

