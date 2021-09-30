Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Claude Puel makes a big announcement on his situation!

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on September 30, 2021 at 10:10 am by AM

Never dismissed from his duties during the season in Ligue 1, Claude Puel ensures that he never worries about his situation and that he remains free.





Despite his career rich in League 1 where he has coached important clubs, Claude Puel has never been dismissed during the season with a French training. Indeed, whether at theAS Monaco (1999-2001), to LOSC (2002-2008), at theOL (2008-2011) or at theOGC Nice (2012-2016), the Castres has always left his post at the end of a season. In reality, alone Leicester had dismissed him during the season. But given its location at theASSE, last in Ligue 1 with no victory in eight games, Claude Puel may well for the first time in his career in France leave his post prematurely.

“In my head, I am free”