Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: Claude Puel makes a big announcement on his situation!

Never dismissed from his duties during the season in Ligue 1, Claude Puel ensures that he never worries about his situation and that he remains free.
Despite his career rich in League 1 where he has coached important clubs, Claude Puel has never been dismissed during the season with a French training. Indeed, whether at theAS Monaco (1999-2001), to LOSC (2002-2008), at theOL (2008-2011) or at theOGC Nice (2012-2016), the Castres has always left his post at the end of a season. In reality, alone Leicester had dismissed him during the season. But given its location at theASSE, last in Ligue 1 with no victory in eight games, Claude Puel may well for the first time in his career in France leave his post prematurely.
“In my head, I am free”
Aware of having been in danger several times during his career, Claude Puel assures however that it does not hold it against it. ” Of course, where I have coached, my managers have already had to ask themselves at times whether they should press the button or not (he was never dismissed during the season, in L1, editor’s note). But I don’t care! In my head, I am free. If they have never done it (except in Leicester, editor’s note), it is because the strength that animated me, my assurance, gave them somewhere certain guarantees », He assures Changing rooms Magazine. An exit that takes on its full meaning as a defeat in the derby againstOL Sunday could precipitate his dismissal.