Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: This worrying finding on the departure of Lionel Messi!

Posted on September 30, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. by AD

During the last summer transfer window, FC Barcelona lost Lionel Messi, who left freely and for free to PSG. Resident of Villarreal, Pau Torres gave himself up on the departure of La Pulga.





Free of any contract on July 1st, Lionel messi negotiated for several weeks with the management of FC Barcelona to extend. However, the two camps did not succeed in closing this file. Therefore, Lionel messi packed up and flew to Paris to sign at PSG. Orphan of The Pulga , the Barça must now rely on Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Agüero. And after Pau Torres, this new Catalan attack, deprived of Lionel Messi, is less qualitative.

“Barça has regressed, because the best player in the world is gone”