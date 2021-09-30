Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The arrival of Lionel Messi changed everything for Verratti!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 30, 2021 at 1:45 am by AD

Arrived last January at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino replaced Marco Verratti in number 10. While Lionel Messi joined the PSG workforce this summer, the Argentine coach has repositioned the Italian international as a sentinel. A choice that paid off against Manchester City.





After thanking Thomas Tuchel, the direction of PSG decided to bet on Mauricio Pochettino, an elder of the house, in January. Upon his return to Paris, the Argentine technician took great decisions to impose his paw. And one of his strong choices concerned Marco Verratti. Rather than placing him in the middle of the runner-up, as his predecessor did for example Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino preferred to place the Italian a little higher on the pitch, namely in number 10. But with the arrival of Lionel Messi, the new coach of PSG changed his plans for Marco Verratti.

Marco Verratti repositioned because of Lionel Messi?