    Messi massacred by Efootball 2022, the resounding fiasco

    Technology


    The new football simulation has just been released and it’s a real massacre.

    Legendary competitor of the FIFA series, the PES series, produced by Konami, the competitor of Electronic Arts, has experienced a small revolution this year. A redesign, but not for the better. From now on called “Efootball”, the simulation goes to the free model in “Free-to-play”. A light version in terms of content, but also in functionality. And it is a real massacre.

    This version, free to install, but with the possibility of obtaining additional content by paying, is totally missed. Available from this Thursday at 2:01 am, the game was uploaded by several aficionados of the series, who found themselves faced with a sloppy version.


    If the gameplay and controls remain known and familiar, the graphics are a real shame. And this, even for the most famous players. We think of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, affected with strabismus and only remotely resembling their famous models. FIFA22 can rub his hands, he will be quiet again this year.


