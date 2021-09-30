Michael Jones confides in his marriage to Marion and explains why Jean-Jacques Goldman could not be his witness

Longtime friend of Jean-Jacques Goldman, Michael Jones is releasing a book, My best chances, this Thursday, September 30 to tell his story. He also evokes his marriage to Marion, a young woman 40 years younger than him.
His arrival in France, his debut in music, his friendship of more than 30 years with Jean-Jacques Goldman, or even an argument with Pascal Obispo and the creation of his own musical web show …. Michael Jones tells his whole story in his first book, My best chances, published by Robert Laffont this Thursday, September 30. In this book – where Jean-Jacques Goldman himself wrote a few words – the guitarist also evokes his private life, such as the failure of his first marriage and the birth of his children.
Michael Jones’ wife Marion was his intern
Michael jones also remembers his meeting, in 2013, with his current wife, Marion. “I am the godfather of the French song festival Rock’n Potato (…). The general manager is called Marion. (…) I suggested that Marion come with her team to see me on stage. (…) I first took her as a trainee because she was very talented in management“, he confides. Their story continues thereafter:”She finished her thesis (on fluid mechanics) and started working exclusively for me“. He pursues : “At his side, despite our forty years apart, I have the impression of being ten years younger (…) Our age difference has never been a problem for us, nor the fact of reconciling work and private life“.
“Jean-Jacques was expected to be my wedding witness“, says Michael Jones
The co-author of the tube I give you says again: “I proposed to Marion in the course of a conversation, without being really solemn“. Before specifying:”It was planned that Jean-Jacques would be my wedding witness. We did not want to get married in France, because the names of the witnesses must be made public. The wedding was to take place in Welshpool, the town of my childhood“. A ceremony which unfortunately could not go as planned …”But, patatras (…) confinement. Lockdown in EnglandThe couple finally got married in France, with another friend from Michael jones as a witness. But the artist warns: “It will be a party for another time. We will make up for it all the same soon“. An appointment – no doubt – already noted for Jean-Jacques Goldman…