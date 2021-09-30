Missile fire in North Korea: UN Security Council launches emergency meeting

North Korea worries the world once again. The UN Security Council is meeting urgently this Thursday morning behind closed doors. A request made by the United States, France and the United Kingdom after North Korea announced Wednesday that it had fired a hypersonic glider missile, diplomatic sources have learned.

This shot could constitute a major technological advance. North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said during a speech at the UN Annual General Assembly that his country has a “legitimate right” to test weapons and “strengthen (its) defense capabilities ”.





First mark of unity between Washington, Paris and London

The trilateral request from Washington, Paris and London for an emergency meeting is the first sign of unity of these three capitals since the crisis which pitted France against the United States and the United Kingdom in the affair of the sub – Australian sailors. It is also the first time in a very long time that the United States has taken the initiative of an emergency meeting of the Security Council on North Korea.

During the previous North Korean tests, France had risen to the front line each time, supported by other European but non-permanent members, to demand that the Council be seized even if the meetings had not resulted in the adoption of a common position of the 15 members of the body. In 2017, at the initiative of Donald Trump’s administration, the Security Council three times adopted a series of heavy economic sanctions against Pyongyang after a nuclear test and missile tests.