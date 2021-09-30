Morocco and Algeria equip themselves with combat drones

Morocco took delivery this week of a first order for Turkish combat drones, as part of the purchase in 2019 of 13 Bayraktar TB2 drones. Rabat also bought four American Reaper drones “as part of the modernization of the arsenal of the Moroccan Armed Forces in order to prepare to face any danger and recent hostilities”, indicates the Far-Maroc forum, a site specializing in military matters. Following this contract, Moroccan military personnel have followed a training program in Turkey in recent weeks, specifies the specialized site.

For its part, the Algerian Air Force, which already deploys six types of drones including four attack drones, has also placed an order for 24 WingLoong II tank fighter planes from Chinese AVIC. The first deliveries of this drone, faster and more efficient than the previous ones, would be scheduled for the end of 2021.

In both cases, they are combat drones equipped with missiles, which target, destroy and return to their base.

These drone deliveries come in the context of an acute diplomatic crisis between Algeria and Morocco. The recent normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel – in return for an American recognition of the “sovereignty” Morocco on Western Sahara – has greatly heightened tensions.

Algiers, which severed diplomatic relations with Morocco on August 25, 2021, immediately announced the termination of the contract to operate the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, thus depriving Morocco of part of its gas supplies.

Another sign of extreme tension, Algeria’s decision to close its airspace to all Moroccan civil and military planes on September 22, 2021. Including the Algiers-Casablanca civil link, which had never been suspended, even after the land borders were closed in 1994.





Algeria and Morocco have been embarking on an arms race for several years “which risks getting out of hand in a low-intensity conflict”, affirms in an interview Souleymane Cheikh Hamdi, Mauritanian expert in international security. This defense policy researcher, however, rules out a possible “total war between the two enemy brothers for several reasons linked to relations with the European Union”. Sn this pole of stability in the Maghreb, the whole region would risk being weakened. “However, a low-intensity conflict that can be quickly contained is quite likely in the coming months, if the escalation dynamic is not reversed.”, says the researcher.

According to Sheik Hamdi, what changed the geostrategic situation in the Maghreb, the Sahel and Africa is the foreign policy of the United States carried out under the administration of Donald Trump and that his successor is obviously in the process of renewing with a few minor adjustments.