Murder of Gabrielle Petito: her parents make heavy accusations

In the American press in recent weeks, the Gabrielle Petito affair holds the United States in suspense. The 22-year-old influencer – who went on an excursion with her companion last July – has not returned from her road trip. Brian Laundrie, who she had left with, returned home on September 1, 2021, before vanishing into the wild two weeks later. Actively wanted by the police forces as well as by a famous American headhunter, the main suspect did not wish to share information on the disappearance of the influencer. A suspicious behavior in the eyes of those close to the young woman who think he is responsible for the death of Gabrielle Petito.

Tuesday, September 28, Jospeh Petito and Nichole Schmidt (parents of Gabrielle Petito) spoke publicly for the first time at a press conference. A solemn speech made 48 hours after the funeral of Gabrielle Petito (in Long Island). A ceremony made without the body of the young woman – found in the state of Wyoming – still under the expertise of forensic pathologists. “We can’t let his name be taken from us in vain“, explained Joseph Petito, indicating to have created the Gabby Petito Foundation. An association intended to help families with missing children.





Brian Laundrie is still on the run

Regarding Brian Laundrie, the Petito family did not wish to comment on the latter. However, one of the family’s lawyers, Richard Stafford, spoke directly to the fugitive in front of the camera. “We ask you to surrender, to the FBI or the nearest judicial structure“he said, then highlighting the lack of cooperation from the young man’s family:”The Laundrie didn’t help us find Gabby. They sure won’t help us find Brian. “

Monday, September 27, the lawyer of the Laundrie family has poured out with the magazine People over rumors that the young man’s parents helped him escape. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie don’t know where Brian is. They worry about him and hope the FBI can locate him“, he declared. And to continue:”Public and press speculation that the parents helped Brian leave the family home or avoid arrest – under a warrant issued days after Brian’s disappearance – is simply not true.. “