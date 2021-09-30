Murder of Londoner Sarah Everard: victim would have been the subject of a “false arrest” before being killed

The police officer who admitted the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard, whose disappearance had upset the British, staged a “false arrest”, claiming a breach of confinement to kidnap her, the prosecutor said on Wednesday. The 33-year-old marketing manager was found dead strangled and her body burnt seven days after her disappearance in a wood in Kent (south-east England), a few meters from land belonging to the police officer. police.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a member of a unit responsible for the protection of diplomatic representations in London, had pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, rape and murder in March of the young woman. Married and father of two, he appeared on Wednesday at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London for the first of two days of hearings at the end of which his sentence will be pronounced.

On March 3, as Sarah Everard walked home after leaving friends’ home in Clapham, in the south of the capital, the officer handcuffed her and showed her her business card, prosecutor Tom Little said. . A passing couple witnessed the scene. The passenger noticed that Wayne Couzens was handcuffing Sarah Everard and then imagined that she “must have done something wrong”. “In fact, they were witnessing the kidnapping of Sarah Everard,” the prosecutor said. It was the video surveillance footage that ultimately enabled investigators to identify and arrest the officer at his home in Deal, Kent on March 9.



A “monster”, a “predator”

“I am outraged that he played on the fact of being a police officer to get what he wanted”, indignant at the hearing the mother of the victim, Susan Everard, “haunted by horror” . Sarah “never came home because a predator – you – was on the loose,” her sister Katie said, trying in vain to catch the defendant’s gaze. “My only hope is that she was in shock and was unaware of the disgusting things a monster was doing to her,” she added before bursting into tears.

The death of Sarah Everard has caused great emotion in the country, where thousands of women have shared their feeling of insecurity on social networks, calling on politicians to act against violence against women. At the time, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, even came to show her respect at the place of commemoration in Clapham.

Protesters gathered in front of the court on Wednesday morning, waving banners proclaiming “The police have blood on their hands” or “We will not be silenced”. According to the prosecutor, this “unprecedented” case could justify sentencing Wayne Couzens to life imprisonment.