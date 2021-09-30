Navya: investments continue and losses widen in the first half of the year

(AOF) – Navya on Tuesday evening unveiled degraded results for its first half of 2021. Thus, the specialist in autonomous driving systems showed a net loss of 12.5 million euros, against a loss of 11.3 million euros a year earlier. For its part, the operating loss came to 11.7 million euros, against -10.8 million a year earlier. As for turnover, it stood at 4.60 million euros in the first half of 2021, down 2%.

The health crisis continues to impact the company’s business activity due to travel restrictions in certain countries (South Korea, Japan, United States).

Navya points out that half-year after half-year, the share of revenues from the Services activity continues to grow strongly, now representing 41% of half-year revenues compared to 33% in the first half of 2020.

At the end of June 2021, the installed base stood at 191 vehicles, deployed in 23 countries, an increase of 13% compared to the end of June 2020.

Regarding cash, it stood at 19.8 million euros at the end of June 2021, compared to 23.3 million euros at the end of June 2020.

“Despite the health crisis which slowed down our commercial momentum during the first half of the year, our technology is continuing its rapid development”, commented Pierre Lahutte, Chairman of the Management Board of Navya.





During the second half of 2021, Navya intends to continue developing its autonomous mobility technologies for logistics shuttles and tractors, and to begin to realize them by taking important steps.

The group mentions the launch of BB6 Bolloré at RNTP Toulouse, the subject of the EFIBA / France Relance project; CE certification of the Autonom Tract AT135 from Charlatte Manutention; and the validation of the piloting of the REE Automotive wheel corners by the Navya Drive software.

