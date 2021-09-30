Netflix takes a big step forward to bring you video games

To realize its ambitions in the video game, Netflix bought the Night School studio. One more step towards a gaming offer in addition to the American giant’s SVoD catalog.

Netflix is ​​the world’s most popular SVoD service. However, the giant does not want to content itself with offering films, series and documentaries. The company also wants to establish itself in the video game sector. With this in mind, a mobile gaming offer is already being tested in Poland, while a more global launch is expected for 2022.

Things are accelerating even more recently. Netflix has bought Night School, an independent studio known in particular for having developed the title Oxenfree. This acquisition is no coincidence, the two companies had already collaborated around a few years ago to create a game Stranger Things which ultimately did not see the light of day. Other games adapted from the franchise (but developed by other studios) have, however, been finalized and are also offered in the aforementioned offer available in Poland.





Netflix’s big ambitions in video games

By buying this studio, Netflix certainly intends to have the elbow room to set up a complete and expanded gaming offer in addition to its catalog of films and series. Moreover, we can imagine the functioning of the gaming part a little modeled on the SVoD offer.

Namely: exclusive content produced by Netflix propelled as headliner in a catalog that also includes works for which the multinational has obtained the broadcasting rights in a particular country. Quoted by The echoes, Charles Louis Planade, financial analyst at TP ICAP and specialist in video games, explains that “ their goal is to repeat their success in SVoD and that requires quite extensive content “. He adds that eventually, ” their strategy will be to offer bundles mixing video games and audiovisual productions “.

The echoesrecall in passing that the boss of Netflix, Reed Hasting, was already not hiding his ambitions in 2019 by declaring: “ We compete (and lose) with Fortnite more than with HBO “. Understand: the company is already well established in the audiovisual sector, it now intends to tackle the big fish of video games.

Consoles and PCs in addition to smartphones

Note also that the games from the Night School studio are aimed at smartphones as well as more classic consoles. Oxenfree II: Lost Signalsis due out in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. In other words, Netflix probably does not intend to limit its gaming service to its mobile applications.

Finally, also know that the gaming offer experienced in Poland now extends to Spain and Italy and has three new games:Shooting Hoops,Teeter UpandCard blast.