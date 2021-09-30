new and used cars compatible without box

Unleaded, diesel, LPG… Prices at the pump continue to rise inexorably. For example, since the start of the year, the liter of diesel has increased by 12% (€ 1.43 / liter). Unleaded 95 shows + 16% (€ 1.58 / liter), and unleaded 98 has jumped by 17.5% (€ 1.66 / liter). High levels reminiscent of those applied in October 2018, at the origin of social rumble and the movement of yellow vests. What is this time the reason for the explosion of all energy tariffs?

Rising fuel prices: the economic recovery at stake

Like fuel, gas and electricity prices have also exploded in recent months. The end of the health crisis and the accompanying economic recovery are not trivial. Indeed, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, producers had, by mutual agreement, slowed down their production to reduce the collapse in the price of a barrel. When demand rebounded, production was therefore not sufficient. Reason why prices have exploded.





To reduce their gasoline costs, French motorists are turning to bioethanol E85. Thanks to its composition mainly of plant origin, Superethanol-E85 is little taxed and costs up to 2 times less. The liter is offered at 0.67 € on average. Problem, although launched in 2007 for lack of return on investment, manufacturers quickly stopped offering for sale models compatible with this fuel. Most vehicles must therefore be equipped with a special box to accommodate the E85, reports the specialized site Argus.fr. However, there is a list of new and used cars compatible with bioethanol, without modification. Check out which ones in our slideshow above.