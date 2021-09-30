New BMW iX test: funny style and big range for the electric SUV!

To combine a surprising physique – Everyone to his own tastes – an American fridge format, 4.95 m long and 1.97 m wide, and toy rates for arab prince – € 128,255 here in xDrive 50 with some options, the range starting at € 86,250 – BMW’s new 100% electric SUV should be scarce on our roads. But the machine deserves that we are interested in its case because it shows the path followed by BMW in electro mobility.

More attractive inside than outside

Relaxing atmosphere in the BMW iX electric SUV © BMW

With this amazing SUV, we especially want to get on board. The Bavarian has made every effort to create a relaxing atmosphere and its interior is as much of a boudoir as of a Swedish living room. The console between the seats separate from the dashboard, thanks to the flat floor, accentuates the feeling of space while the two Mercedes-style screens seem to float in the air. The omnipresence of Alcantara and the thick fabrics of the seats add to the cocoon side, while, on the central wooden plate, glass is invited, especially on the dial. To perfect the atmosphere, the engineers hunted down the buttons, simplified those on the steering wheel, and redesigned the screen-meter. To master this interface, a little getting started is essential.

But once you are “coached” you get out of it all the more quickly because you can easily create personalized shortcuts on the central screen. Obviously, to limit the physical controls, some manipulations are tedious. Thus, removing the irritating lane-keeping assistant which reactivates at each start requires three presses on the central panel. Switching between the three driving modes (Personal, Sport, Efficieny) requires touching the center console then the screen. Too bad it also lacks a shortcut to activate the air recirculation, the function being embedded in a menu.

Lots of space except in the trunk

The iX knows how to receive, its dimensions granting it XXL habitability ratings. And since the seats are as welcoming as they seem, long journeys are just a formality, even if the machine only offers four real seats – nobody wants to stay long in the middle of the bench with the armrest as a backrest. On the trunk side, on the other hand, do not expect to take luggage for a road trip. The thick edges of the trunk nibble in width and the presence of the rear engine under the floor imposes a high threshold and a mediocre loading capacity compared to the template.However, if the Teutonic SUV lacks trunk, it does not lack breath. Looking at the zen interior layout, you might have mistaken the iX for a nice, placid family. Big mistake ! On the stack side, it’s a rolling lounge.

Its air suspension smooths out road defects with skill despite the huge 22-inch (20-inch standard) wheels, while preserving rolling noise. The soundproofing is so neat that only a few air noises are to be noted on this German freeway at free speed that we have traveled. Conversing on board is as easy at 130 as at 200 km / h – the speed at which it is restrained – knowing that at this speed on the German motorway at free speed the stability is irreproachable, especially in the event of emergency braking.





A catapult on demand

BMW iX electric SUV © BMW

Front side, the iX displays an impressive technical sheet and the benefits that go with it. Its massive 105.2 kWh useful battery – with the extendable recharge times that come with out superchargers – powers two electric motors, one in front, one behind, capable of delivering up to 523 hp. The 765 Nm of torque available for 10 s in Sport transforms this large format into a catapult with each overtaking. It’s exhilarating, especially since the chassis is not overtaken by events. The four-wheel drive and steering, associated with the latest electronic aids in force at BMW, provide an astonishing dynamism to this large SUV who, despite the use of carbon (roof, surrounds of doors and boot) admits 2.5 tons on the scale. Obviously the laws of physics remind you to order if you imagine yourself driving a GTI in tight bends.

The big battery holds the shock

To offer the biggest battery ever seen at BMW – the entry-level xDrive 40 is satisfied with a battery of 71 kWh useful – my iX xDrive 50 announces record autonomy, up to 630 km depending on the size of the wheels. It’s better than the Tesla Model X (5.04 m), whose Grande Autonomie variant is satisfied with 580 km. And behind the wheel of the German SUV, it is reassuring to note that the battery is holding up the shock: after 150 km, the battery still showed 74% charge, with an estimated range of 406 km. BMW has worked hard to make driving easier, with several levels of regeneration available. For a road trip, the “adaptive” mode is the best choice, which slows down the car depending on the terrain, the traffic and the programmed route. Fans of one-pedal driving will use mode B, which is able to stop the iX without touching the brake pedal. The latter offering a fairly natural dosage, which is to be emphasized.

But with such an entrance ticket – € 103,500 in xDrive 50 – it is difficult to see how this iX could know, in France, a better destiny than the confidential Audi e-Tron, Mercedes EQC and other Jaguar i-Pace.