New discreet meeting between Russians and Americans in Geneva

Russians and Americans continued Thursday, September 30 in Geneva the strategic dialogue started in June on the shores of Lake Geneva by Vladimir Poutin and Joe Biden to try to smooth the many differences that undermine relations between Moscow and Washington.

The new meeting, which takes place behind closed doors and in the absence of the media, began around 0800 GMT, said a member of the Permanent Representation of Russia in Geneva. Discussions between delegations led by State Department No.2 Wendy Sherman on the US side and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov on the Russian side are expected to take a good part of the day.

Disarmament, a key theme of the discussions

The American delegation “looks forward to having productive discussions», Tweeted the Permanent Representation of the United States in Geneva, reproducing two photos disseminated by its Russian counterpart. We see Sherman shaking hands with Riabkov and another where the two delegations face each other around a long conference table, with the essential microphones, plaques bearing everyone’s name and bottles of mineral water.

On Wednesday, Bonnie Jenkins, US Under Secretary of State for Disarmament, stressed during a conference that the United States wanted Thursday’s meeting to lead to “concrete steps“. In addition to disarmament, discussions should focus on new technologies, space and artificial intelligence (AI), she said, according to the ATS news agency.

It is Russia who receives this time. The previous meeting at the end of July took place at the Permanent Representation of the United States, perched on a hill in Geneva, just a few hundred meters from the Russian Representation. The two parties then mainly discussed arms control. During their historic summit on June 16, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin – who are at the head of the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world – insisted on the need to speak to each other, despite the many sources of contention. They stressed that even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington were in dialogue to avoid the worst.