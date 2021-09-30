New World: Character transfer and change server

Since the launch of New World, players encounter many problems, especially when entering a server, which are all or almost overcrowded. Although new ones are launched every day, when the peak of players is reached, an often long queue appears which frustrates many users, some of whom have not even been able to experience the experience yet, despite several hours spent in game …

To be forgiven, and especially to try to unclog some servers, Amazon Games announced that a character transfer will be offered to all players. This will allow you to join a server where your friends may be located, or simply migrate to a server where the wait is shorter.

How to change your server character in New World?

Following the announcement, a multitude of players wanted to use this feature, only it is not yet available. On the forums and on Twitter, the developers explained that “ you will be allowed to change your server character when the feature becomes available “. However, no indication on when this expected functionality would be implemented. Hopefully the wait is measured in hours …

You will be able to move your character to any servers that are available at the time we make transfers available. Hope that helps.

According to what had been said during the announcement, this feature will be free for all players for two weeks. We don’t know if it will stay, but will pay off, or if it will simply be abandoned by the developers.

While waiting for this character transfer, there is not much you can do if you find yourself in full servers, other than start over in one that is a little less crowded …

The article will be updated as information about the character transfer in New World becomes available.