New World, minimum config: what are the system requirements to play Amazon’s MMO?

New World appeals to you but you are not sure that you have the required configuration to enjoy Amazon’s new baby in the right conditions? We take stock with you on the minimum and recommended configurations to run New World on your PC.

Can your machine allow you to play New World properly? This question inevitably arises for any PC exclusivity, and the title of Amazon Game Studios is obviously concerned by such a problem. You will find below the two types of configuration (minimum and recommended) for New World, allowing you to know if your equipment is sufficient or if a certain investment is necessary to benefit from it in the best conditions.





Minimum requirements for playing New World

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Opteron 3365 (or better)

Graphic card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 (or better)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: HDD 7200 rpm

DirectX: version 11

Operating system: Windows 8 (64-bit or higher)

Recommended configuration for playing New World

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Graphic card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X (or better)

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: SSD

DirectX: version 12

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Finally, remember that in both cases, you must have 35 GB of disk space and, of course, a permanent internet connection. No specific subscription is required to play this game which you can grab from Steam or Amazon directly.

