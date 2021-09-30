New Xbox Game Pass: 3 games coming today, including Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox one

While you can already find the list of the first games for October’s Xbox Game Pass, September ends on a high note. Today, 3 new titles are entering the service. Astria Ascending, Unsighted, and Marvel’s Avengers will be available during the day!

Play as one of the Eight Predestined and explore the world of Orcanon where twelve legendary beasts live, and fight your fate to save the world in this hand-drawn turn-based role-playing game

Awakening to a world destroyed by war, Alma must explore the great city of Arcadia before his life force and that of his friends runs out. Time flies and every second counts. Who will you save, and who will you let turn into UNSIGHTED?

Immerse yourself right in the heart of the action with fast loading times. You will be amazed at how well the destruction visuals are improved, which will make you feel like you truly have heroic abilities. Marvel’s Avengers supports save file transfer and cross-platform compatibility so you can pick up right where you left off and continue your battle against AIM with your favorite superhero squad.

