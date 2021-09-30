New York Judicial Police are back for a 21st season eleven years after its cancellation

Canceled in 2010 by NBC after 20 years of existence, “New York Police Judiciaire” (“Law & Order”), the series that gave birth to the spin-offs “New York Special Unit” or “New York Organized Crime”, will be back soon for an unexpected season 21.

One of the longest and most iconic series of the 90s and 2000s is about to make its big comeback on the small screen.

According to Deadline, the American channel NBC ordered a 21st season of New York Police Judiciaire (Law & Order), also known as New York District in France, eleven years after the cancellation of the series in May 2010, at the end of twenty years of existence. A revival that will be fully in line with the continuity and will recount the daily life of “the police, who investigate crimes, and prosecutors, who pursue criminals”.





In a statement, Dick Wolf, creator and producer of New York Police Judiciary, said: “Few things in life are dream come true. But it is indeed the case here for me”, in reference to this comeback which will hopefully offer a real conclusion to the series, which had been canceled without a satisfactory ending having been written. What remained one of the biggest regrets of the successful producer.

Launched in 1990 on NBC, and broadcast at home on France 3, 13th Street, then TF1, New York Police Judiciaire has seen a succession of actors such as the late Jerry Orbach, Chris Noth, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston. , Benjamin Bratt, Angie Harmon, Jesse L. Martin, Alana de la Garza, or Jeremy Sisto.

And the series has especially given birth to a historic franchise that includes the New York Special Unit spin-offs, still airing with 23 seasons on the counter, New York Criminal Section, New York, Court of Justice, Los Angeles Police Judiciaire, Law & Order: True Crime, or the more recent New York Organized Crime, derivative of Special Unit, which saw Christopher Meloni reprise his role as Elliot Stabler.

No broadcast date has yet been announced, but the New Yorl Judicial Police revival will in any case join New York Special Unit and New York Organized Crime within the NBC grid. Which also houses the Chicago Fire franchise, also headed by Dick Wolf.

Also according to Deadline, Wolf and his teams hope to see several old iconic faces of New York Police Judiciary return. With top of the list Sam Waterson, interpreter for prosecutor Jack McCoy. While one can think that S. Epatha Merkerson and Alana de la Garza, currently in the credits of Chicago Med and FBI, produced by Dick Wolf, could also re-emerge.