Niko Kovac (Monaco): “I like the way Real Sociedad plays”

“Real Sociedad are an impressive team in the midfield. How do you plan to counter it? By densifying this sector?
I wouldn’t say that the strength of this team only concerns the midfielders. When I look at the Real Sociedad squad, I tell myself that, anyway, we can only win if we work as a team. We must be having a very good day. It’s an international match.
I’m waiting for my team to be strong enough to be competitive in this kind of match. Regarding Real Sociedad, I like the way they play, with and without the ball. I also see a lot of similarities with us when they don’t have the ball, they are also very aggressive.
Mikel Oyarzabal is the leader of this team. What do you think of him ?
He is of course a very important player on this team. He played the Euro, the Olympics. He’s an idol here. He is able to change the rhythm of the meeting, to make the differences. I hope we can stop it tomorrow, but it will definitely take some energy.
Real Sociedad has nine absent players …
We know they have injured players, but that doesn’t prevent them from being second in the Championship. We have to respect this team. In the preseason, we had faced them before, but we were missing players and they were missing from them, so it will be another game.
Krépin Diatta was absent in Clermont because of the medical protocol that followed his concussion against Graz. Is he available ?
Krépin is fit to play. He’s totally ok now. “