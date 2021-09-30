Nintendo denies providing kits to develop Switch games in 4K after new Bloomberg article

According to Bloomberg sources, at least 11 studios have received tools from Nintendo to make Switch games in 4K, with the actual number of teams in the same situation arguably much higher. These studios are located all over the world and range from famous publishers to small independent studios.

Bloomberg even cites a name: Zynga, a newcomer to console development that recently announced Star Wars: Hunters on Switch, iOS and Android. “To clarify, Zynga doesn’t have Nintendo’s 4K Developer Kit.“Says Sarah Ross of Zynga, contradicting information provided by employees who will of course remain anonymous.

Takashi Mochizuki’s theory is that the Switch OLED should initially offer the ability to play Switch games in 4K in TV mode, which would have allowed it to stand out more clearly from the Switch released in March 2017. “But the 4K functionality did not materialize. It is not known exactly when the design changed. The reason, according to a person familiar with Nintendo’s hardware planning, was the shortage of components, a large-scale problem that arose out of the Covid-19 pandemic.“, suggests the article.





Developers polled by Bloomberg are themselves unable to read Nintendo’s plans, but they believe the manufacturer shouldn’t release a model capable of playing their Switch games in 4K until the second half of 2023. A wise prediction given that Nintendo must now demonstrate the interest of buying an OLED Switch, the maximum recommended price of which reaches 350 euros. Aware of the impact that Bloomberg articles can have on the financial markets, the Twitter account that Nintendo intended for investors has also quickly reacted.