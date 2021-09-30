Nintendo Switch: A 4K development kit sent to several studios?

Without warning, the Bloomberg site has just revealed information that is likely to spill a lot of ink. At least eleven studios, including Zynga, would have, since this summer, 4K development tools for the Nintendo Switch. A long explanation, based on the information obtained by Takashi Mochizuki and Olga Kharif, is in order.

You will not have missed it, the Nintendo Switch is a console that has a host of qualities and an excellent game library, but which has overlooked 4K resolution. At Nintendo, each console (and even controller) is the subject of a large number of experiments and it happens that temporary models or prototypes are sent to the studios before the finalization of the machine-type. During the creation of the Switch, Nintendo thought about several approaches and the 4K display was one of the elements that was discussed the most internally. Today, thanks to the investigation carried out by journalists from Bloomberg, new evidence is coming to the rumors table.

Several employees (remained anonymous) from 11 studios have explained that their companies have been in possession, since this summer, of a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch. According to Bloomberg, these studios are dispatched to different locations around the world and consist of large groups as well as small independent companies. Takashi Mochizuki and Olga Kharif go even further by explaining that Zynga, a studio that has never made a console game, is one of the owners of this famous kit. If the investigation is to be believed, Nintendo had every intention of using 4K.

So, if nothing is set in stone for the future, it is possible that the Nintendo Switch OLED, which will be officially available in a few days, on October 8, is only a step towards the future arrival of a true 4K model. Chimera or possible hypothesis, the coming months will be rich in lessons. Nintendo reacted quickly by stating that Bloomberg’s report was “inaccurate“and declined to specify what information was targeted. Bloomberg emphasizes that several elements have filtered in recent months in their columns, starting with the details revolving around the OLED Switch. There was also talk of a more powerful graphics chip , capable of supporting 4K display. This approach has not been verified yet, but until when? Bloomberg indicates that Nintendo’s plans have probably been altered by the global health situation, which has strongly impacted manufacturing Interestingly, Nintendo said shortly after announcing its new OLED model that they had no intention of launching another model at this point. A boat formula certainly, but it makes you wonder if the manufacturer did not initially intend to offer not one but two models: a portable OLED and a 4K with dock. This is all just speculation, but the reported presence of 4K development kits seems to indicate that the plans were not what Nintendo initially envisioned.





In his fascinating report, Bloomberg provides some very interesting details. We learn that developers are planning to release their Switch games in 4K during or after the second half of 2022. And reporters then echo a statement from Zynga, one of the studios believed to hold this 4K development kit, indicating that Star Wars Hunters would arguably be delayed until next year. The game, planned for Switch and mobile, would he hide future plans? According to Bloomberg, if eleven studios with the kit have been identified, their number is likely to be much higher.

The Covid-19 pandemic has upset the plans of countless companies around the world and the impact on the costs and production of raw materials is considerable. It is therefore possible that Nintendo decides never to leave Switch 4K and wait to use such a display on a future console. But seeing the manufacturer embark on such an adventure in 2022 (end of the year, not before) is just as possible. So, the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latest model? Or a step towards 4K? Only the future will tell us ! One thing is certain, this model is very promising and it is a safe bet that the next few days will be placed, for Nintendo fans, under the sign of the OLED and a certain Metroid Dread!

