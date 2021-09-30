No buyer for the SAM factory in Viviez, a new deadline to refine the offers

The court had set until September 30 the date for submitting offers to take over the foundry of the Decazevillois basin. According to sources within the Ministry of Industry, there will be none. However, the Spaniard CIE would still refine a new proposal for the next deadline.

The deadline was short. Candidates for the takeover of the SAM factory in Viviez have until Thursday evening to make themselves known to the Toulouse commercial court. On September 16, after almost two years of proceedings, the Toulouse Commercial Court declared the company liquidated, with continued activity for three months (renewable) to promote a possible sale of the company which counts. 340 employees.

Following the hearing on September 3, the court ended the observation period opened at the end of 2019, explaining that “the prospective buyers were unable to present finalized takeover offers to the court administrators”.





Exchanges between CIE and Renault

However, Renault’s commitment to finance six additional months of activity via orders (to the tune of around one million euros per month), leaves some hope for a possible recovery. Indeed, the Spanish company CIE, which is a privileged commercial partner of Renault and which had already positioned itself last spring before finally withdrawing, is again interested.

Candidates whose offers were rejected by the court this summer (Sifa Technologies of former CEO Patrick Bellity and the Lyon group Trinquier) also have the opportunity to review their copy. Rather, it is the first option that emerges. “Discussions between Renault and CIE are fed, says one on the side of the ministry. There were several exchanges which confirmed that discussions were underway.”

In the spring, CIE had counted on the takeover of 150 people, but given the overall economic situation of the automotive sector and the urgency of the situation at the Viviez plant, this figure could be revised downwards in the event of a new supply. .