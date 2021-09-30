North Korea rejects calls for dialogue from Washington

Residents of South Korea watch television showing the face of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on September 30, 2021, in Seoul. AHN YOUNG-JOON / AP

The United States affirmed, Wednesday, September 30, not to have “No hostile intention” towards North Korea and renewed their call for dialogue. “Our policy aims for a gradual and practical approach for serious and lasting diplomacy with North Korea”, assured a spokesperson for the US State Department.

“The United States is ready to meet with North Korean officials without preconditions. We hope that North Korea will respond positively to our offer ”, he continued in response to a speech-river delivered before the Supreme People’s Assembly, the North Korean Parliament. Kim Jong-un called the United States’ repeated offer of dialogue a “Facade to hide their deceit and hostile acts, and a continuation of the hostile policy of previous administrations”.





“Since the advent of the new US administration, the US military threat and its hostile policy against us have not changed at all, they have become more deceptive., continued Mr. Kim, according to statements reported by the official daily Rodong Sinmun. The most fundamental crisis that shatters the basic principles of international peace and stability is the abuse of power and coercion by the United States and its supporters. “

A hypersonic missile?

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been deadlocked since the failure of the 2019 summit in Hanoi (Vietnam) between Kim Jong-un and then President of the United States, Donald Trump. Since Kim Jong-un came to power, weapons programs have progressed in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Pyongyang justifying them by the need to protect against the possibility of a US invasion.

The DPRK has not carried out any nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile fire since 2017. But it said this week it has tested a hypersonic glider missile, which, if the veracity of the information is confirmed, would be a step forward. major technological.

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet urgently Thursday on North Korea, at the request of the United States, France and the United Kingdom, according to diplomatic sources. This session should be held in the morning and in camera.