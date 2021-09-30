OL, ASSE: Shaqiri compares the derby with the Liverpool

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – Bordeaux: The pre-match brief

This Wednesday, Xherdan Shaqiri made his audience laugh at a press conference when a journalist asked him where Brondby was, OL’s opponent tomorrow in the Europa League: “Of course I know Brondby! Obviously, I am also very good at geography and I know the city! “. A point for the Swiss, who was then questioned about Sunday’s derby against ASSE.

“I’ve heard about the derby of course. I’ve been through this type of game with Liverpool against Everton. I know it’s a very important game.” The Greens, last of the class, will therefore not be able to count on a lack of motivation from the former Reds player. Les Gones have already briefed him on the most important match of the season between Rhône and Saône …

Xherdan Shaqiri: “I feel better and better at the#OL” #Soccer #EuropaLeague https://t.co/7xq800SUhE

– Le Progrès Sports Rhône (@LeProgresSport) September 29, 2021