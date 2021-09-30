OL-Bröndby: Lyon deprived of Boateng, Denayer, Dembélé and Slimani, injured, to face his Danish opponent

Peter Bosz will face a cascade of injuries to face Bröndby on Thursday in the group stage of the Europa League. Indeed, OL will be deprived of Jérôme Boateng and Jason Denayer, in defense, as well as Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani, in attack. “But we will start with eleven good players too“, he assured specifying that Tino Kadewere, absent for several weeks but also Malo Gusto, package against Lorient, could claim to appear in the group. The two players followed the training of Wednesday evening, without guarantee of playing.

If Dembélé is absent for several weeks for a fissure in the fibula in his right leg, Boateng, injured in an ankle, Denayer and Slimani, victim of muscle pain, will only be uncertain for the derby against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, the injuries including they suffer being only superficial. But they won’t be recovered enough to be fielded against Brondby nonetheless.

Bosz “not at all concerned about the derby in Saint-Etienne”

“We are well aware that there will be some absent but they will be replaced by others who are just as competent and therefore this will not change much fundamentally in our way of approaching this meeting.“, retorted the Danish coach, Niels Frederiksen. But Peter Bosz does not hear of any mention of workforce management”the match that comes as the most important“especially since the victory over the Danish club would give a serious option of qualifying for the round of 16 and above all to finish at the top of their group.





“It’s clear, we want to finish first in the group to be sure to continue in the event. In this the victory in Glasgow against the Rangers (2-0) was very important“, underlined Peter Bosz who declares himself”not at all concerned about the derby in Saint-Etienne“.”I only take care of Bröndby. You can only be successful if you watch game after game, he said. We will have to respect this opponent who is a big club in Denmark, often producing good talent even if this season, this team, champion in 2021, is a little less well. For our part, we will keep our offensive philosophy regardless of the organization adopted by the opponent.. “

