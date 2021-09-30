Olympic Games 2016: Eleven fights of the Rio Olympics in the viewfinder, including those of Yoka and Mossely?

Five of the six French boxing medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including the titles of Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely, are among the “suspicious fights“manipulation of referees, an independent investigation reveals Thursday.”We will never know the true extent of the number of fights handled in Rio“, warns Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, specialist in sports investigations, in his 150-page progress report on boxing.

But his team confirmed the existence, suspected for years, of a “system“of cheating orchestrated within the international federation (AIBA), and identified by a statistical method eleven”suspicious fights“during the Brazilian Olympic meeting. Among these meetings marred by possible cheating, nearly half resulted in French medals, starting with the finals won by Tony Yoka against Briton Joe Joyce (+91 kg), and by his partner Estelle Mossely against Junhua Yin (-60 kg).

The success of Cissokho, Ourahmoune and Oumiha also in the viewfinder

Also included are the successes in the semifinals of Sarah Ourahmoune and Sofiane Oumiha, respectively silver medalists in -51 kg and -60 kg, and the quarter-final victory of Souleymane Cissokho, who guaranteed him bronze in -69. kg. Of the six responsible for this historic harvest for French boxing, only Mathieu Bauderlique, light heavyweight bronze medalist (-81 kg), is not mentioned in this survey.

The McLaren report does not accuse the boxers or their entourage of having intervened directly to influence the fighting, but reveals a vast system of influence piloted at the top of the AIBA, then led by Taiwanese Ching-Kuo Wu. L The investigation particularly calls into question the Frenchman Karim Bouzidi, ex-executive director of AIBA, who had been sacked three days before the end of the Rio Olympics: two years ago, he had already been suspected of having heard with the most reputable referees (labeled “five stars” and supposed to raise the level of arbitration) to favor certain countries.