OM-Galatasaray: probable lines

Defeated Sunday night against Lens for the first time this season, OM hope to return to victory this Thursday evening and launch their European campaign for good after their frustrating draw against Lokomotiv Moscow on the first day of the Europa League.

For the reception at the Galatasaray Velodrome, winner 1-0 of Lazio on the first day but in bad shape in the league, Jorge Sampaoli has a full squad with in particular the return of his Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik titular for his return?

The question is whether Milik will start. On the side of L’Equipe, we can clearly see the former Neapolitan start the match in a 3-2-4-1 with in particular Duje Caleta-Car rather than William Saliba in the right axial.

For Provence, it will rather be Dimitri Payet in false nine. Regarding the goalkeeper position, the two newspapers see Pau Lopez still being preferred to Steve Mandanda.





The probable composition of OM according to L’Equipe: Lopez – Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier, Gueye – Ünder, Guendouzi, Payet, De la Fuente – Milik

The probable composition of OM according to La Provence: Lopez – Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres – Lirola, Rongier, Kamara, Guendouzi – Ünder, Payet, Dieng

On the side of Galatasaray, Fatih Terim should appear in 4-2-3-1 with the eternal Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne. Algerian international Sofiane Feghouli should be his replacement.

The probable composition of Galatasaray: Muslera – Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcão, Van Aanholt – Cicaldau, Kutlu – Kilinc, Morutan, Aktürkoglu – Diagne

The OM-Galatasaray match will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on W9 and Canal + Sport and can also be followed live on DailyMercato here.