OM: which Marseillais in the list of the Blues of Deschamps? – Around OM

This Thursday, from 2 p.m., we will know the list of players selected by Didier Deschamps for the final phase of the League of Nations. The Blues will face Belgium in Turin on October 7 in the semi-finals.

The match for third place and the final will take place on October 10 in Turin and Milan, against Spain or Italy. For this rally, the coach should not reserve big surprises, even if N’Golo Kanté should be forfeited following a positive test for Coronavirus. In front, Olivier Giroud should once again stay at the quay. Concerning the Marseillais, there is a place to take for Mattéo Guendouzi, who had already made up for the absence of Corentin Tolisso in early September.

He could complete the midfield with Pogba, Rabiot, Tchouaméni and Vérétout or Camavinga. Finally, among the guards, there is still a question about Steve mandanda.





Taulier of Didier Deschamps gatherings, he is now considered the third goalkeeper behind Lloris and Maignan. But the fact of having (temporarily?) lost his place with OM to the detriment of Pau Lopez could be a game changer, even if The team considers that the status of the Marseillais is, for the moment, not called into question.