On Pakistani border, Taliban block Afghan exodus

In southern Afghanistan, thousands of destitute people try to flee poverty and the humanitarian crisis every day by going into exile in Pakistan. But the new Taliban regime denies them passage, urging them to stay and rebuild their country. Today, 25-year-old Zakariullah doesn’t really want to “get hit by the TalibanSo he won’t try to cross the border again. He wanders with others on the long, dusty shopping avenue that crosses Spin Boldak. The first Pakistani village, Chaman, is only a few hundred meters away, on the other side of the border post, the most important in southern Afghanistan.

In recent weeks, Zakariullah has tried to spend “five or six times“. To each, the Taliban border guards prevented it, more or less brutally “They told us that they only let people from the area or who make the round trip passLike the traders, he told AFP, sitting on the sidewalk of a dirt street. For the past few weeks, the Taliban border guards have refused to let Afghans pass who want to flee to Pakistan and do not have a visa for. “Every day 8,000-9,000 people try to cross the border without having their papers, so they are turned away», Explains one of the Taliban officers at the border, Mullah Haqyar. The Taliban are also trying to consolidate their legitimacy and avoid the feared flight of the country’s vital forces. “They tell them: “This is your country, you must not leave it”, says Rahmadin Wardak, 25, who sells his fruits nearby.

“Islamic Emirate calls on families not to leave the country, because in doing so they do not respect Afghan cultureMullah Noor Mohammad Saeed, one of the Taliban officials in the province of Kandahar, confirms to AFP. The Afghan economy has been partially paralyzed since the return to power of the Islamists in mid-August. Many Afghans have lost their jobs, and a third of the population is at risk of starvation according to the UN. “Here there is no more workExplains Zakariullah, who was a farmer in his province of Kabul, 600 km away. Once settled in Pakistan, he says, he will bring his family back to Kabul.