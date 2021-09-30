on the way to new agreements between the State and operators

If the New Deal Mobile is proving its worth for the Court of Auditors, it now calls for signing new deals with Orange, Bouygues, SFR and Free.



A “rather positive” assessment, but which should not be enough. The Senate Finance Committee commissioned the Court of Auditors to examine the objectives of improving mobile coverage in rural areas, announced by the government upon its arrival in 2017. The authority today issued a report on the topic. Thierry Cozic, Senator Special Rapporteur of the “Economy” mission, sums up the 170 pages as follows: “We are still far from the mark, but it is moving forward“.

The Court of Auditors calls for an extension of the New Deal Mobile

Four years after the start of the agreement between the State and the operators, more than 1,000 new pylons have entered service and the four operators now cover 76% of the territory against 45% in 2018 and the share of the territory covered by at least one of the four networks grew from 89% to 96%. If holes remain in the 4G network of the territory, progress is nevertheless there.





However, a downside tarnishes this record: the Court of Auditors notes that the majority of players agree that the “New Deal” will be insufficient. “Little or poorly covered areas should remain after its implementation ” she explains, and the magistrates constituting it thus call on the public authorities to sign new agreements with the operators. It even indicates several key moments presenting the opportunity to negotiate new hedging commitments.

These new “deals” signed with Orange, Bouygues, SFR and Free could thus be negotiated during the coming extinction of 2G and 3G technologies or during the reform of the IFER tax, but also during the next allocations of frequencies.

The magistrates are also more circumspect on the economic equation of the “New Deal”. If Arcep assured in 2018 that it had not made any gifts to operators, “the imbalance of commitments in favor of the State is easier to proclaim than to demonstrate” explains the Court of Auditors.

Indeed, by graciously extending the operators’ radio licenses which expired in exchange for their commitment to cover the territory (5,000 new sites per network in rural areas), the State has given up on approximately 3 billion euros. of recipes. And if the efforts made by the operators are much more difficult to quantify, a good pooling of the pylons, the operators could thus finally have made savings when the program is completed, namely in 2027.

