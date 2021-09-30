One eye on China, the other on a possible shutdown in the United States, Morning meeting

The Paris Bourse should extend its rebound in this last session of September, which should nevertheless end with the first monthly decline in the Cac 40 since January. Investors will keep an eye on Washington where Congress has until midnight tonight to raise or postpone the debt ceiling and avoid a shutdown.

Asian markets were moving in dispersed order this morning after the announcement of a contraction in manufacturing activity in China. The PMI index established by the National Bureau of Statistics fell by 0.5 points to 49.6, thus falling below the critical threshold of 50 points for the first time since the start of the pandemic, in February 2020. L The index established by Caixin, on the other hand, improved by 0.8 points to 50.1, narrowly avoiding the contraction zone. The CSI 300 of the main capitalizations of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges gained 0.8% at the end of the session, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.4%. Chinese markets will be closed for a week starting Friday.

Powell and Yellen before Congress again

The contracts futures on US indices rose this morning after the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 managed to close slightly higher last night, while the Nasdaq Composite has chained a fourth consecutive session of decline. Jerome Powell, Christine Lagarde and their banking counterparts in England and Japan were cautiously optimistic on Wednesday that the tensions over supply chains, which fuel inflation, are likely to prove temporary, even if they do. should last for several more months.

Fed Chairman and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to be heard by the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Affairs, where they are expected to once again urge Congress to vote to raise or postpone the debt ceiling before the fateful hour of midnight (6:00 am in Paris on Friday) in order to avoid a paralysis of the federal administrations and a freeze of the means of financing of the American Treasury. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, announced that he had reached an agreement to avoid a “shutdown” on Friday and to extend the government’s funding capacities until December 3. A vote is due on Thursday. To be continued…





Xavier Niel holds 96.6% of Iliad’s shares

On the macroeconomic front, we will discuss inflation in Germany with the first estimate for the month of September, traditional weekly jobless claims, the second estimate of the United States’ GDP in the second quarter, as well as the Chicago MNI index for the month of September.

Eutelsat confirmed to have rejected an approach by Patrick Drahi for his takeover. ” The competent governance bodies of Eutelsat Communications have unanimously decided not to engage in discussions on the basis of the terms of this proposal. », Indicates the satellite operator.

Iliad. The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) announced that the company Holdco II, controlled by Xavier Niel, held 96.58% of the capital and at least 94.17% of the voting rights of Iliad following its offer simplified public purchase, which took place from September 9 to 24.

Renault presented a plan to halve the number of its tertiary sites in Ile-de-France by 2025, from which it expects at least 60 million euros in savings per year, says Reuters, citing a spokesperson from the automaker.

Solutions 30 published higher results for the first half of the year, and confirmed that it expects double-digit growth in its business for the full year.

Among analysts’ notes, JPMorgan picked up the cover of Euronext to “neutral” with a target price of 108 euros. HSBC noted Atos from “keep” to “purchase”.



