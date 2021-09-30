More

    only old devices are affected

    Technology


    A few days ago, Scott Helme, a security researcher explains on his blog, that on September 30, France’s digital security certificate will expire. Some old devices could therefore know some bugs.

    Devices not updated for five years

    Only devices the oldest still in circulation are threatened, explains Numerama. You are potentially affected if you have not done no updates for five years. This concerns, at Apple, iPhones that have not yet upgraded to iOS 10, at Android, those who do not have from version 7.1 of the system. These smartphones may display error messages at 4:01 p.m. and deprive you of connection. This represents a small percentage because the general public generally changes their phone every 2 to 5 years. The vast majority of users will therefore not see any change.


    How can we get around the problem?

    If you think you might be affected, try updating before 4 p.m. this Thursday, September 30 to benefit from more recent security certificates. If your device is really too old to update, you can simply install Firefox browser which is not affected by this evolution of the security certificate.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBarça adrift, Ronaldo as a savior, Juve pays for the reigning European champion … what to remember from the other matches of the evening
    Next articleSylvie Vartan – This baby she lost with Johnny: “I would have had at least four children with him”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC