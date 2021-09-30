only old devices are affected

A few days ago, Scott Helme, a security researcher explains on his blog, that on September 30, France’s digital security certificate will expire. Some old devices could therefore know some bugs.

Devices not updated for five years

Only devices the oldest still in circulation are threatened, explains Numerama. You are potentially affected if you have not done no updates for five years. This concerns, at Apple, iPhones that have not yet upgraded to iOS 10, at Android, those who do not have from version 7.1 of the system. These smartphones may display error messages at 4:01 p.m. and deprive you of connection. This represents a small percentage because the general public generally changes their phone every 2 to 5 years. The vast majority of users will therefore not see any change.





How can we get around the problem?

If you think you might be affected, try updating before 4 p.m. this Thursday, September 30 to benefit from more recent security certificates. If your device is really too old to update, you can simply install Firefox browser which is not affected by this evolution of the security certificate.