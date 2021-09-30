Orange blows up a sanction to 53 million euros against SFR

An endless judicial guerrilla warfare. After being ordered in 2018 to pay 53 million euros to SFR in the context of unfair competition proceedings opened in 2012, Orange escapes this sanction following a new decision by the Paris Court of Appeal .





Two stubborn operators. SFR criticized the incumbent for an abuse of a dominant position on the conditions of access to its network with its offers for second homes, integrated into its offers for main residences. In a decision rendered on September 24, the Paris Court of Appeal finally questioned the merits of SFR’s claim for compensation, which at the same time opposed Arcep’s proposal to modify the this wholesale price.

If in 2018, the court had not retained the abuse of a dominant position, it still condemned the former France Telecom to pay 53 million euros to its rival. A sanction that Orange escapes today. Patrick Drahi’s operator owes around 100,000 euros to Orange for his legal fees.

A new appeal to the Court of Cassation is possible, the latter has already been seized twice on this case. In 2014, SFR initially won by obtaining 51 million euros in damages before losing before the Paris Court of Appeal.

Source: The Letter A