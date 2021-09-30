Patrice Evra consultant for Amazon in Italy

In addition to broadcasting 80% of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France or the Premier League (20 matches) in the United Kingdom, Amazon is starting this season programming one Champions League poster per week of competition in Germany and Italy. On Italian territory, the digital giant has even chosen to recruit a Frenchman in its team of consultants: Patrice Evra.
The former left-back of Juventus Turin (2014-2017) and former French international (81 caps) made his debut Wednesday night on the sideline of the Juventus Turin-Chelsea poster (1-0) at the alongside Gianfranco Zola and Claudio Marchisio. At the microphone, beyond his analyzes, Patrice Evra made the show, not hesitating to go titillate Massimiliano Allegri, the coach of Juve, before the interview of the latter: “El mister! Numero Uno, numero uno! “. A new career in the media opens for the one who was not used to mince words when he was a player …
In France, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can take advantage this season of Thierry Henry’s analyzes on Ligue 1. In Italy, they will be entitled to those of Patrice Evra for the Champions League.