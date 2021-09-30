Patrice Evra consultant for Amazon in Italy

The former left-back of Juventus Turin (2014-2017) and former French international (81 caps) made his debut Wednesday night on the sideline of the Juventus Turin-Chelsea poster (1-0) at the alongside Gianfranco Zola and Claudio Marchisio. At the microphone, beyond his analyzes, Patrice Evra made the show, not hesitating to go titillate Massimiliano Allegri, the coach of Juve, before the interview of the latter: “El mister! Numero Uno, numero uno! “. A new career in the media opens for the one who was not used to mince words when he was a player …



