PayPal and Google to help Bank of England ‘understand’ cryptocurrencies

The Bank of England today announced the members of two commissions that will explore the possibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the UK. Members of these commissions include executives from PayPal and Google, as well as representatives from many of the Silicon Valley giants.

CBDCs are digital versions of a fiat currency, such as the British pound, the euro, or the dollar, backed by a central bank. Countries around the world are currently studying the benefits of their development. Some countries, such as China and the Bahamas, have already implemented a CBDC project or are in the process of testing it.

The UK has so far been relatively slow, and has only announced research on such an asset. But today’s announcement shows the Bank of England is consulting at least the top experts in the tech and financial space. The commission will research and provide information to the Bank on how a CBDC might work in the UK.





” The commission will help the Bank understand the technological challenges of designing, implementing and operating a CBDC“, Indicates the press release.

Members of the CBDC Engagement Forum and the CBDC Technology Forum are Edwin Aoki, who serves as CTO, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Digital Currencies at PayPal, Matthieu Saint Olive, Head of CBDC and Payments at ConsenSys, and Ashley Lannquist, Chief project, blockchain and digital currencies at the World Economic Forum.

Other members include Mark Shaw, director of global payments strategy for music streaming provider Spotify, Charlotte Hogg, CEO of Visa Europe, and Diana Layfield, president of EMEA partnerships at Google.

The two commissions merged in April to determine whether a CBDC can operate in the UK. The idea of ​​a CBDC, at least in the UK, is that it would work as a supplement to cash, but that it would be a fast and secure way to send money and carry out payments.

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has repeatedly stated that he does not view decentralized digital assets, like bitcoin, as money.

But he said stable currencies – that is, assets pegged to fiat currencies but different from CBDCs – could become an important part of the future financial landscape.