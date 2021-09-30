Pfizer: an oral anti-Covid preventive treatment now in phase 2 clinical trial

By Laurent P. Posted on September 29, 2021 at 6:59 p.m.

Coming soon to a treatment against Covid in the form of a pill? The Pfizer laboratory announced Tuesday, September 28, 2021 to have started phases 2 and 3 of its clinical trial around a drug of this kind, in two establishments of the group, and potentially marketed by the end of the year if the results are conclusive, after validation by the health authorities.

Good news in the fight against Covid, to complete the offer of processing currently available. The laboratory Pfizer announced Tuesday, September 28, 2021 that it had started phases 2 and 3 of its ongoing clinical trial in two of its establishments – one in the United States, the other in Belgium – around a medication potential against the coronavirus, in the form of a preventive pill for 5 to 10 days.

Responding to the sweet name of “PF 07321332“, this treatment is currently administered as part of this trial to more than 2,600 volunteers over the age of 18. Clinical trials which have entered phase 2/3, according to our colleagues from Ouest France, without however Pfizer unveiled the first results.

Regarding this drug, it is more precisely a “protease inhibitor“, that is to say a molecule which inhibits an enzyme cutting peptide bonds proteins, preventing the virus from doing what it is programmed to do. A real “custom antiviral“developed to directly target the”spine“of the virus and thus prevent it from developing in the nasal passages, mouth and lungs.





“We designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring patients to be hospitalized or in intensive care“, already explained last August Mikael Dolsten, Scientific Director and President of Global Research and Medical Development at Pfizer, in a press release. And to explain Tuesday, September 28 that in the event of conclusive results, “we believe that this treatment could help stop the virus very early – before it has a chance to replicate widely – by potentially preventing symptomatic cases of the disease in those who have been exposed and by slowing the onset of infection in others“.

A clinical trial that takes place over 145 days, in three phases. The first is to assess the tolerance of the treatment “lwhen the dose is increased” and “if there are any significant side effects“. The second phase has the same objectives, but with”multiple doses“. The last phase of the clinical trial should test the drug in its pill form, but also in liquid form. Regarding marketing, if all goes as planned, it could happen by the end of the year.