Philippe Etchebest slows down the ardor of a candidate in Objectif Top Chef (VIDEO)

Philippe Etchebest likes to put his candidates to the test. Seeing Julie’s enthusiasm, the chef decided to bring her back to the reality of the competition by putting a little pressure on her.
Philippe Etchebest is back on M6 to find his future candidate for the show Top chef. Each year, the famous chef gives a chance to apprentice cooks and amateurs to allow them to enter the prestigious cooking competition. But before reaching this holy grail, you have to succeed in standing out and facing the trials of Philippe Etchebest. For this season, the level ofTop Chef Objective will be even higher, with the Top Chef Academy. The shortlisted candidates will have to compete in the tests carried out in Top chef. A major challenge that does not seem to frighten Julie. This 30-year-old young woman has followed a course in the trade but through this competition, she wants to prove to herself that cooking is her future. For that, she must convince the chief.
Philippe Etchebest impassive in the face of compliments
Julie called on her friends to appease Philippe Etchebest. Before the test, they tried to sell their friend. “I can guarantee that you will remember her. She is a tornado of freshness, hold on tight”, “she is here to send pie”, “she is a size, you will see, you go be amazed “, proclaimed those close to Julie. A strong support that could penalize the candidate. “If I believe my friends, above Julie, it’s the sun. She had better live up to the flood of superlatives that I have been stuffing myself since earlier or else I will become grumpy “, explained Philippe Etchebest.
“I have my dose of Julie for now”
As soon as she arrives in the room to present her dish, Julie is stopped by the chef. “Hop hop hop, we calm down (…) I have my dose of Julie for the moment (…) (Your friends ed.) Seem to know you well, it’s true, but me, I am not your friend“, announced Philippe Etchebest, who prefers to question the candidate on her motivation, before tasting her dish. As usual, the chef likes to destabilize his candidates, especially when they are talented. Julie finally obtains five stars for her veal with Thai flavors. His friends hadn’t lied!