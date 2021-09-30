Philippe Etchebest trapped by an Objectif Top Chef candidate

In the episode ofTop chef objective broadcast this Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Katarzyna, a 36-year-old candidate, made a joke to Philippe Etchebest… Security guard by profession, the latter was stationed at the entrance of the shoot, a list of people authorized to go to the hand. Only here, Philippe Etchebest was not there. Because of this, Katarzyna could not let him pass. A situation which quite annoyed the chef: “Fuck, but no kidding what!“

“There, I said to myself: ‘It’s hot, eh’. The chief, he starts to be more and more red. I said to myself: ‘Ah yes, there you wanted, you searched, you’re in trouble’ “ Katarzyna told reporters. After several minutes of waiting, Philippe Etchebest was finally able to pass, with a member of the production. “He left well, very pissed off “ observed the young woman …





“Hey! I suspected there was something “ exclaimed the chef, discovering that Katarzyna was actually a contestant on the show. “It’s not normal, anyway! (…) You did the job. You stood up to me there. You have not let go you “. “JI wanted to show you that it is not you who will do me can “ the apprentice cook retorted.

