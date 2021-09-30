Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Yesterday, Barça’s heavy defeat on the lawn of Benfica Lisbon (3-0) in the Champions League further weakened the situation of Ronald Koeman on the bench. Blaugranas. While the Dutchman could be removed from his post at any moment, one of his former players seems to be reveling in his complicated situation.

Loaned to Besiktas by FC Barcelona, ​​Miralem Pjanic indeed liked on Instagram a publication asking for the departure of the Dutchman: “thank you and goodbye, that’s the least of the decisions to be made”. Last season, under Koeman, Pjanic only played 30 games for 13 small starts. The Bosnian seems to still have a grudge against his former coach.

Pjanic relishes Koeman’s situation

Miralem Pjanic who likes an Insta post where the least decision is to part with Koeman. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BjiU3okrxH

– Football News (@ActuFoot_) September 30, 2021