    Pjanic relishes Koeman’s situation!

    Yesterday, Barça’s heavy defeat on the lawn of Benfica Lisbon (3-0) in the Champions League further weakened the situation of Ronald Koeman on the bench. Blaugranas. While the Dutchman could be removed from his post at any moment, one of his former players seems to be reveling in his complicated situation.

    Loaned to Besiktas by FC Barcelona, ​​Miralem Pjanic indeed liked on Instagram a publication asking for the departure of the Dutchman: “thank you and goodbye, that’s the least of the decisions to be made”. Last season, under Koeman, Pjanic only played 30 games for 13 small starts. The Bosnian seems to still have a grudge against his former coach.

    On loan to Besiktas (Turkey), Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic liked an Instagram post asking for the departure of Dutch FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman. Barça lost heavily in Lisbon yesterday (3-0).

